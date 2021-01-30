STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

AR Rahman, activist win awards for being Good Samaritans

Hari Krishnan had been appointed by the Greater Chennai Corporation as a district volunteer head for Covid-19 relief work.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer AR Rahman receives the ‘Alert Being ICON Award’ from the NGO ALERT in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Music composer AR Rahman and social activist from Saidapet Hari Krishnan were among the 14 people who were presented the fourth edition of the Alert Being Awards 2020 by the NGO ALERT on Friday, for their Good Samaritan work. Hari Krishnan had been appointed by the Greater Chennai Corporation as a district volunteer head for Covid-19 relief work.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the health department could achieve so many things because of NGOs and other organisations. The awards will give recognition to the awardees and encourage others, he added. The Health Secretary further said the cooperation of the public also helped bring down the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, and maintaining physical distance and wearing masks are important at all gatherings.

Many people should get on the field and help, as it would make a huge difference, Radhakrishnan added. Rajesh R Trivedi, managing trustee, ALERT, said 156 nominations from 15 States and 35 districts across India were received. The NGO, which trains people in emergency response care, presented the awards to 14 real-life heroes (individuals and organisations) who saved lives in 2020.

This year, a special category, Alert Being Covid Warriors, was added, and 30 Covid warriors received the Alert Being Covid Frontline Warrior Award for their contribution amid the pandemic. AR Rahman was presented the ‘Alert Being ICON Award’ as an individual. The equivalent award for organisations was given to Biocon Foundation. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, also spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AR Rahman
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp