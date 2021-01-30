AR Rahman, activist win awards for being Good Samaritans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Music composer AR Rahman and social activist from Saidapet Hari Krishnan were among the 14 people who were presented the fourth edition of the Alert Being Awards 2020 by the NGO ALERT on Friday, for their Good Samaritan work. Hari Krishnan had been appointed by the Greater Chennai Corporation as a district volunteer head for Covid-19 relief work.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the health department could achieve so many things because of NGOs and other organisations. The awards will give recognition to the awardees and encourage others, he added. The Health Secretary further said the cooperation of the public also helped bring down the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, and maintaining physical distance and wearing masks are important at all gatherings.

Many people should get on the field and help, as it would make a huge difference, Radhakrishnan added. Rajesh R Trivedi, managing trustee, ALERT, said 156 nominations from 15 States and 35 districts across India were received. The NGO, which trains people in emergency response care, presented the awards to 14 real-life heroes (individuals and organisations) who saved lives in 2020.

This year, a special category, Alert Being Covid Warriors, was added, and 30 Covid warriors received the Alert Being Covid Frontline Warrior Award for their contribution amid the pandemic. AR Rahman was presented the ‘Alert Being ICON Award’ as an individual. The equivalent award for organisations was given to Biocon Foundation. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, also spoke on the occasion.