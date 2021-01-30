Chennai's Stanley Hospital provides free orthotics equipment to differently abled kids

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Stanley Government Medical College Hospital would be providing up to 40 pieces of orthotics equipment to physically challenged children free of cost in a phased manner.

Orthotics are externally worn devices, custom-made for individuals, which help them to correct biomechanical foot issues and walk, stand and run.

On Saturday, in the first phase, Dean of the hospital Dr P Balaji distributed 10 pieces of equipment worth Rs 50,000 for differently abled children. The initiative is being done in association with NGO Masusa Foundation.

“We have decided to provide free orthotics to children who may need it. It would take some days to measure the leg of the child and place orders. We will be providing up to 40 pieces in a phased manner,” said Dr J Ganesh, Director of Institute of Social Pediatrics.

He said that children from poor backgrounds who may need this equipment can reach out to the hospital’s District Early Intervention Centre.

Set up under the National Health Mission, the DEIC aims to identify children with birth defects and deficiencies and provides treatment for them.