Chennai book fair to be held from Feb 24

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Much to the joy of book lovers in the city, the annual Chennai Book Fair will be held from February 24 until March 9 at the YMCA grounds, according to members of the Book Sellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI), that holds the event every year.

The fair will go on from 11 am until 8pm. Confirming the announcement, K Nagarajan, Vice President of BAPASI said, “We will ensure all Covid protocols are in place including creating wider pathways. Other than that, everything including the ticket system will be the same.”

The announcement comes amidst rumours that the event may not be held this year due to the Covid situation since the fair is usually held in January. However, though there has been a delay, organisers have decided to go ahead with the event.