UTS mobile application enabled in Chennai suburban from Monday

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mobile ticketing facilities will be available round the clock except from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 4 to 7 pm.

Government employees have been allowed to travel in suburban trains in Chennai

Government employees have been allowed to travel in suburban trains in Chennai. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the convenience of suburban passengers, booking of Unreserved tickets through Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS –on - Mobile Application) will be re-introduced and enabled from Monday in the Suburban area of Chennai.

Tickets in suburban train services can be booked through UTS Mobile app only in Suburban sections – Chennai – Tiruvallur, Royapuram –Gummidipoondi, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach –Velachery (MRTS).

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mobile ticketing facilities will be available round the clock except from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 4 to 7 pm.

The season tickets and platform tickets will not be issued through the Application for the time being.  The journey should commence within one hour of booking the ticket through the mobile App.

UTS Mobile App can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple store. UTS on Mobile provides multiple e-payment options for topping up Rail Wallet (R-Wallet).  Recharge of R-Wallet can be done online through IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in) as well as at station ticket counters.

Exclusive counters for Mobile App recharge will be opened at Suburban counters at Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Mambalam, Tambaram, Perambur, Avadi, Tiruvottiyur and at Chennai Park Town and Velachery during non-peak hours based on the requirement.

Five per cent cash bonus will be offered while recharging on UTS Mobile Application. For every Rs 100 R-wallet recharge, tickets can be booked up to Rs 105.

Customers located up to 5 km away from the station and 30 meters away from the station can book the tickets through a mobile app, said railways in a statement.

