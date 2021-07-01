STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Buses procured should be disabled-friendly: Madras HC to TN govt

Says HC after PIL challenges govt decision on purchase of buses for transport corpns

Published: 01st July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of disabled persons inspecting a prototype of an ‘accessible’ bus at a public consultation organised by the Transport Department in 2019 | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday stressed that the State government should not  procure buses that are not disabled-friendly. “If we find what you have done is contrary to the statute, then you have to undo the same,” the High Court told the State government.

It, however, refused to stop the purchase of over 4,000 buses for the state transport corporations through German funding. The issue pertains to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by one Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist, challenging the decision of the Tamil Nadu government that only 10 per cent of the buses procured for the MTC would be the disabled-friendly low-floor buses and that another 25 per cent would have a lift mechanism or any other system for wheelchairs.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions after it was submitted that the High Court in 2016 itself had said that buses plying on every route should be disabled-friendly and that there should not be select routes for such buses.

Advocate T Mohan, the amicus curiae appointed by the court, said that since 2017 the state transport corporation has procured 4,817 new buses that are not disabled-friendly, completely violating the court order.

The Bench expressed its disappointment by pointing out that Section 41 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act emphasised the provision that mandates the government to establish facilities for persons with disabilities at bus stops, railway stations, and airports conforming to the accessibility standards relating to parking spaces, toilets, ticketing counters and ticketing machines. The court adjourned the petition for the State government to file a report.

Amicus curiae findings
Advocate T Mohan, the amicus curiae appointed by the High Court, said that since 2017 the state transport corporation has procured 4,817 new buses that are not disabled-friendly, completely violating the High Court’s order. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disabled-friendly Madras High Court
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp