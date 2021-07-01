STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SASTRA and TEPL partner for two-year skill training 

TEPL will work closely with SASTRA University to co-create the course curriculum and will provide financial support for overseas education and training of these students.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SASTRA University to develop deep domain expertise that will further enhance the skill of the workforce in the field of electronics design and manufacturing in collaboration with Asia University and Yuan Ze University.

According to this agreement, students admitted to the two-year MTech degree in Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) design will complete one year of the course at SASTRA campus in Thanjavur and the second year in either Asia University or Yuan Ze University in Taiwan.

The second-year curriculum will include practical experience in major lab facilities, a six-month industry internship in Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing industry and basic Chinese language skills. TEPL will work closely with SASTRA University to co-create the course curriculum and will provide financial support for overseas education and training of these students.

“This two-year comprehensive course in electronics shall develop talent and deep domain expertise which is necessary for India’s growing semi-conductor industry,” said S Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor of SASTRA.

Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, head – Human Resources, TEPL, said, “India has a critical role to play as the shift in economics of global manufacturing, especially in areas like electronic manufacturing, gathers momentum. Our collaboration with SASTRA University is an endeavour to ensure the human capital is industry-ready for this emerging opportunity.”

“This collaboration with TEPL and SASTRA in electronics design and manufacturing is in an area that promises tremendous growth and will also strengthen the partnership between India and Taiwan in the future,” said Wen-Thong Scott Chang, distinguished professor and chairman of the Computer Science & Information Engineering Department, Asia University.

