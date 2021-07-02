'Implement Government Order granting breather to teachers'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in Tamil Nadu have been advised to implement the Government Order (G.O.) that dropped any legal action initiated against government staff and teachers who were a part of the protest in January 2019, according to the school education commissioner’s proceedings dated June 30.

The G.O., issued in February by the then Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, had called for the withdrawal of penal actions against the teachers.