510 Air Warriors inducted in IAF

CHENNAI: A total of 510 Air Warriors, including automobile technicians, automobile fitters and Air Force Police personnel, were inducted into the Indian Air Force on Friday. They underwent rigorous training at the Mechanical Transport Training Institute (MTTI) and Air Force Police and Security Training Institute (AFP & STI).

To mark their successful conclusion of training, a passing-out parade ceremony was held adhering to all Covid protocols. Air Commodore S Sivakumar, Air Officer Commanding 23 Equipment Depot, Avadi, was the Reviewing Officer of the parade, a release stated. Sivakumar also presented awards to the air warriors who excelled in various disciplines of training.

The newly inducted air warriors were administered the oath by the institute’s Commanding Officer, the release added.