Another suspect in ATM theft case lands in police net

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested from Haryana one of the prime suspects in the SBI ATM theft case, and brought him to Chennai on transit warrant. Sowcath Ali (25) from Faridabad in Haryana, was nabbed by a special police team from a hideout on Thursday night. So far, the police arrested four suspects – Aamir Arsh Allimuddin, Najim Hussian, Virendar Rawat and Sowcath Ali.

Recently, the police took Aamir to an SBI cash-deposit machine in Choolai and asked him to enact how his gang stole the cash. “He withdrew `15 lakh from that machine in over 190 attempts. All the gang members are from Ballabgarh village in Faridabad. They targeted about 19 SBI ATM cash deposit machines in Tamil Nadu and stole over `48 lakh. They used a novel method to game the machine,” said the police.

A senior police officer said: “They came in teams by flight, train, and car to the city. They used different modes of transportation to reach their targets. One used a new car with Haryana registration. With these details, our team mounted surveillance near the village and caught the suspect.”