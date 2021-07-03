STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boy drowns as giant wave strikes fishing boat

While the group was nearing the shore early Friday morning, a giant wave struck their catamaran and capsized it.

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy drowned in the sea near Mamallapuram on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Mukesh of Kasimedu. His father, Sekar, is a fisherman. Due to the rising Covid cases in the city, Mukesh had been staying with his grandmother in Sulerikadukuppam, a fishing hamlet in Mamallapuram, for the last three months.

He had joined four others for a fishing trip to the sea recently. While the group was nearing the shore early Friday morning, a giant wave struck their catamaran and capsized it. While the adults managed to swim to safety, the 14-year-old drowned.

