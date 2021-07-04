STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On a firefly trail

In the middle of the forest, we witnessed the synchronous flashing of about 10,000 fireflies. It was rhythmic, mesmerising and beautiful.

Published: 04th July 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It was 2009, I was 19 years old. My friends and I visited Topslip near Pollachi for the first time and during our time there, we decided to trek the range. It had turned dark and as we held on to each other, walking amid the wilderness, we suddenly halted and held our breaths.

In the middle of the forest, we witnessed the synchronous flashing of about 10,000 fireflies. It was rhythmic, mesmerising and beautiful. A few years later, when I was camping in the Shola forest, studying and tagging birds, I again witnessed fireflies illuminating my path. I think I even wrote a poem about it. The fireflies have always had an impact on me,” says eco-crusader and educator Ranjni Swaminathan, recalling her earliest sightings of the insect.

Recently, the conservationist flagged a citizen science project Firefly Watch to monitor the presence of fireflies across the country. “They could have been in flight, in a congregation or synchronous flashing; in thousands or even just a few. It doesn’t matter. The idea is to collate data from sightings both past and present and monitor it,” shares Ranjni, who has a master’s degree in sustainable forest management and conservation. 

The idea of the project is about two years old, she says. “Several years ago, spotting fireflies were a common occurrence, especially during the firefly season. Now, that’s not the case. The numbers seem to be dropping,” she informs. However, there is no scientific count or recorded data to show its depletion. “A lot of work is being done in terms of studying fireflies, their bioluminescent properties, chemical processes, their mating ritual and flash patterns. There isn’t a lot of work being done in terms of firefly conservation and I decided to take a step in that direction. Only if we monitor will we know if they have increased, decreased or are stable,” she shares.

To take part in the initiative, people have to fill a form put together by Ranjni. “It has a set of questions including the year of firefly sighting, date and time, numbers observed, activity recorded (congregation, in-flight or synchronous flashing), habitat type and so on,” she details. 

The initiative has so far received over 85 responses from people across the country. “Most responses project that the numbers observed were less than 30. But since this is a pilot study, we cannot draw conclusions. It has to be further analysed. The data I have received so far also point to the kind of habitat that they often thrive in — wetlands and grasslands where there are small water bodies. Fireflies need water for their larvae without which they cannot survive,” she notes.

With the firefly season nearing its end, Ranjni hopes to receive as many current sightings as possible. “Soon, the adult fireflies will die after which they cannot be spotted. So I am hoping to receive more recent data. I will keep the form live for more time and maybe even float it the next year during the season. Consistency is key when it comes to monitoring the presence of fireflies,” she says. 

For details, visit Instagram page @Ranjni_Swaminathan 
To record your firefly sighting, visit https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/dksSuVeA

