An ode to heritage tech

By R Satish babu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Washermanpet welcomes within its fold a heritage garden of the likes you are not likely to have witnessed anywhere else in the country. Set in the century-old property that once housed the British-era Government Agriculture Engineering Workshop, the Horticulture Heritage Garden boasts of a 6,000-square-foot lawn that has over 100 native plants and trees painstakingly raised by the Horticulture Department. The heritage garden itself is spread across 3.8 acres.  It also houses a hydroponics wing, raising a whole range of greens using nutrient solutions.But, that’s not all. The engineering workshop that was shut down in 2002 still hosts a number of tools and machines brought in to serve the needs of the British-ruled country. From the humble lathe to the century-old borewell equipment, they have all been preserved — most of them in pristine condition too.

Nambirajan, assistant horticulture officer, elaborates, “The machines were imported at a time when there was little transportation available; they were brought in through ships and assembled here. It’s technology from that time. Now, we don’t have people who know how to work these machines. That’s why we wanted this place to showcase them like a museum.” There’s much to learn for students of agricultural engineering and mechanical engineering, he suggests. There’s an auditorium equipped to show films on the subject as well. The building in itself is of considerable heritage, given that it has survived since 1919, to say the least.

While heritage buildings across the city have suffered from poor maintenance, lack of necessary raw materials or skilled artisans who can ensure their upkeep, the Horticulture Department has spent two years and plenty of resources to restore this building to its original glory. They have added no new building but only renovated and repaired what was already standing, assures Nambirajan. The park opens into Washermanpet Railway Station road and Ramadoss Nagar. Entry ticket is priced at `20 for adults and `10 for children.

