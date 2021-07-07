Chennai doctors treat rare cyst in 6-year-old

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of doctors from GEM Hospital and Research Centre, Chennai, successfully removed a choledochal cyst on the Hepatobiliary system of a 6-year-old boy from West Bengal.

Dr P Senthilnathan, surgical gastroenterologist and director, GEM Hospital, said, “A normal liver produces around 800 ml – 1 litre of bile every day and sends it to intestine. A cyst is formed in the bile duct of the patient which disrupts the routine and needs to be cleared.

This type of complication is not because of lifestyle changes but are formed by birth. The symptoms may be seen in a born baby, an adult or even at an older age. It needs to be removed once diagnosis is confirmed. The patient will have only a few’ centimeters of small scar.”