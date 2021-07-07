‘Intelligent technology can help strengthen industry post Covid’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intelligent technology can help strengthen the manufacturing industry and lay the foundation for a strong recovery in a post-Covid business ecosystem, said Burak Gurkan, Senior Regional Sales Director, Industry (India, Middle East, Africa) and Country Director Turkey, Grundfos, during the inaugural session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Manufacturing Excellence Week 2021.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Gurkan said digitalisation is the key to ensuring excellence in manufacturing globally and here in India, too. “Through digitalisation and the adoption of intelligent and reliable technology, industries can experience the full advantages of Industry 4.0 as well as move to sustainable operations,” he added.

Recognising the need for efficient manufacturing, Grundfos India, water technology and pump solution provider, sponsored the event. “By partnering with CII on this platform, we hope that we can highlight how technology can bring about change and spearhead the transformation of the manufacturing sector,” the company said.

The conference, which is slated to end on Friday, brings together the government officials, diplomats, policymakers and industry experts to discuss innovation and business solutions on a host of topics such as Industry 4.0, Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factory, Skills & Training, Energy Efficiency among others. The session on Tuesday’s event focused on ‘Building Indian Manufacturing Globally Competitive through Innovation and Technology’.

The country headquarters of Grundfos is located in Chennai and it has a range of solutions to help the manufacturing industry.

New-age technology

