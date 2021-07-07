STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two-term CBSE exams will reduce burden on students

Welcoming the decision, students and teachers said that it would reduce the burden on students, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to hold the board exam twice during the academic year 2021-22 has been welcomed by school managements and students. However, private candidates and teachers say they await more clarification from the board on some issues.

Welcoming the decision, students and teachers said that it would reduce the burden on students, especially in the wake of the pandemic. For the board exam 2021, the board will test students on the rationalised syllabus that was slashed by 30 per cent during the lockdown The first term exam will be held in their respective schools with external examiners in November-December 2021, and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus. The second exam will be held at designated centres in March-April.

“This is a good decision. This will reduce the burden on students and teachers will not skip any lessons if the burden is low,” said KR Nandhakumar, leader of the Tamil Nadu Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association. K Meena, a Class 12 CBSE physics teacher from Chennai, added that writing exams in the MCQ pattern will also provide training for students to crack competitive exams. 

 Private candidates, however, are not convinced about the new strategy and have sought clarification on how exams will be conducted for them. About 30,000 students will take up the exam privately. Prema Hari (name changed), a CBSE Class 10 candidate who opted for self study due to health complications, said, “Now if they say that one part of the board exam will be conducted in students’ respective schools, where will private candidates write?” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp