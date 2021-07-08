Chennai corporation begins drive to make public walls poster-free

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation has undertaken a drive to remove posters defacing public walls across the city. While making an appeal to keep residents from defacing walls in public places, conservancy and engineering staff have been instructed to remove such posters as and when they see them.

Every day, five bus route roads will be selected in each of the 15 city corporation zones where walls will be stripped of illegal posters, according to a statement on Thursday,

A senior corporation official told The New Indian Express that the walls will be painted in black and white stripes or murals to beautify the city.

When asked whether punitive action will be taken against those putting up posters, the official said that such measures will be considered only after a period of time and the aim at present was to make a persuasive appeal to residents to cooperate with corporation officials and to change the general mindset among the people.

The civic body has warned of strict action against those putting up posters in public spaces such as bus shelters, street signage, and walls carrying public announcements in the long term. Political parties also contribute to the city's share of illegal posters. The corporation had set out to remove such political posters and writings ahead of the elections this year.

The city corporation's conservancy workers have begun to remove illegal posters from Government-owned walls, bridges, and pillars in public areas.

"I feel like we can succeed only if there is a mass movement and positive thoughts in the minds of the community," the official said.

City residents who want to register complaints regarding illegal posters may do so through the toll-free 1913 helpline, according to the city corporation statement.