Man held for raping minor girl

A 34-year-old man was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of his eight-year-old niece.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of his eight-year-old niece. All Women Police in the northern part of Chennai arrested the man based on a complaint lodged by a parent. A case was registered and the man was arrested under the POCSO Act. 

Man impregnates minor
A 49-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and impregnating his partner’s daughter in Thiruvallur.

Police said the suspect, Saranraj, works as a driver in a private travel agency. His friend, a 40-year-old man, worked in the same firm and lived with his wife and a 13-year-old daughter.

“Saranraj and his friend’s wife had an affair. The latter left the house with her 13-year-old daughter. Since last May, when the victims’ mother had left for work for several days, Saranraj had forced himself on the girl,” said the police officer.

