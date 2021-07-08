Shuttler Sankar eyes good outing in Denmark Open

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The year 2021 has been a good one for 17-year-old S Sankar Muthusamy. The budding shuttler bagged a medal at the Uganda International Badminton Tournament, and recently won his maiden international title in the junior White Nights Badminton Series at Gatchina in Russia. In the all-Indian Under- 19 boys singles final, Sankar beat Saneeth Dayanand from Shivamoga 21-10, 21-13.

The final lasted for 35 minutes in which Sankar halted the giant-killing run of the 18-year-old Karnataka shuttler. Sankar gave a sterling performance to clinch this title. “I am pleased to get a gold medal in the international circuit in my very first tournament after this lockdown. Playing a tournament after four months was pleasing.

Saneeth and I have never played against each other in the domestic circuit before. I did not have any particular strategy before the final. I just wanted to keep everything simple and perfect from my side and it worked,’’ said Sankar. On his way to the title, the left-handed shuttler from Tamil Nadu got past European players with his all-round game. He faced his toughest challenge in the quarterfinals against Aleksandr Gurianov. The tall Russian won the first game and stretched Sankar to three games.

Rallying back strongly, Sankar won 19-21, 21-4, 21-7. “Playing against the Europeans was different. They are all so tall and powerful, but I managed to get through with my endurance and defence. Every player I played was good, so I kept myself mentally focused to be ready for a hard battle before every match. This tournament will help me to improve my international rankings,’’ he shared. When state and national meets were postponed due to COVID-19, Sankar took part in the Uganda International Badminton tournament and won a silver medal in the men’s category.

He has been supported by GoSports Foundation. Sankar trains at the Fireball Badminton Academy under coach Aravindan Samiappan. “The Russian experience was good but I cherish several moments of my career. When I was part of the Chennai Superstarz team in the PBL, as a 16-year-old I got to play against Super Series winner Lee Cheuk Yui. Although I lost 9-15, 12-15 it was a nice experience. I value the bronze medal I got in the nationals in the men’s category.

The bronze medal in the Asian Junior Badminton championship is close to my heart. I value the six national titles I got so far, including the silver in the men’s international series,’’ said Sankar. Speaking on the protocols he had to follow in Russia, he said, “The situation in Russia was quite normal.

All the sports bodies have started conducting tournaments. I am just 17 (years old) so I didn’t get vaccinated. Vaccination is not compulsory, but Covid tests are. The next tournament, I will be playing in, is the Denmark Open. My preparation will be the same as be fo r e wi th my coach Aravindan.’’