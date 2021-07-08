Teen girl kidnapped by stalker manages to escape in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pulianthope police Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping a teen girl.

The police sources said that the crime was committed after the 19-year-old had rejected the "love proposals" of one of the accused.

The incident happened when the victim was returning home Wednesday evening. She was intercepted and forced into an autorickshaw.

When the vehicle kept traversing in the northern part of the city, the girl managed to escape, took refuge in a house, and made a phone call to one of her parents.

On information, police rushed to the house in Kodungaiyur and rescued the girl, the sources said.

The cops arrested accused Dinesh and Imran, based on information shared by the girl

Preliminary investigation revealed that it was Dinesh who allegedly forced the girl after she rejected his proposal and planned the kidnap along with Imran.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.