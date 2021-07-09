STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajan committee on NEET not valid: Centre tells Madras HC

Says SC upheld the validity of NEET and it is not against Article 14 of the Constitution

Published: 09th July 2021

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice AK Rajan committee constituted by the State government to study the impact of NEET on socially-backward classes is neither requisite nor valid, the Union government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday. 

The submissions have been made on a public interest litigation moved by BJP State secretary, K Nagarajan, seeking to quash an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on June 10, constituting a committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of the NEET.

“The Supreme Court had already upheld the validity of NEET against the anvil of the equality code contained in the Constitution. It was held without a pale of doubt that the conduct of NEET examinations is not in contravention to Article 14 nor against the socioeconomic polity of the country.

In spite of the same, the term of reference of the committee seeks to question whether NEET is an equitable method of selection. This particular term of reference is not qualified as the same had been settled by the Supreme Court”, stressed the affidavit.

“The reference made to the committee is not only a slight against the status and privilege of the  Supreme Court but is also an exercise in futility as the law declared by the Supreme Court is binding on all functionaries,” the Centre said through the affidavit filed in the Court.

“The field ‘medical education’ is regulated statutorily under the central legislation - the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Accordingly, nothing inconsistent or contrary thereto can stand legally. Therefore, the State cannot constitute a high-level committee to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions,” the affidavit filed by Chandan Kumar, Under Secretary on behalf of the  Union health ministry said.

