STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Declare Kattupalli coast as high-erosion zone: Fishermen

Pulicat fishermen flag risk of habitat loss due to sea erosion, claim ports don’t undertake mandatory beach nourishment

Published: 10th July 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat after tying it to a poll at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

(For representational purposes) A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With sea erosion threatening to displace them, Pulicat fishermen demanded that the State government declare Kattupalli coast as a ‘High Erosion Zone’. The tag would prevent mega projects like the one proposed by Adani Ports from using the fragile coastline. Erosion triggered by ports constructed at the southern portion of Kattupalli island is already eating into Korakuppam and Sattankuppam. Sattankuppam has decided to evacuate the entire village. 

As part of their respective environmental-clearance, the ports were required to undertake ‘beach nourishment’ by dredging sand accumulated to the south of their breakwaters and depositing it on the northern side.  While beach nourishment cannot reverse or arrest erosion, it can reduce the rate of erosion. 

“But, owing to a lack of enforcement by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), not one of the three ports has complied with that condition. As a result, erosion is affecting all fishing villages on the Kattupalli coast,” said R Dhavamani, president of Pulicat Lighthouse Kuppam panchayat, which comprises 15 coastal fishermen villages. As Kattupalli is a narrow sandy barrier island separating the Bay of Bengal from the Pulicat wetlands and lagoon, erosion can breach the thin strip of sand. This will result in the merging of Pulicat lagoon and the bay, destroying the bird Sanctuary.

Dhavamani and other fishermen leaders have submitted a formal representation to Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan during his visit to Pulicat on Thursday to inspect sea erosion. Incidentally, the inspecting minister had to reportedly be carried by a fisherman after he refused to wet his shoes in ankle-deep water. Separate representations were also sent to Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan and Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu. 

Environmental Activist Nityanand Jayaraman told Express that there are several studies to establish that Kattupalli coast is eroding. The State government should declare Kattupalli coast as a high-erosion zone and insist that existing ports comply with the stipulations in their environmental clearances, he said. 

A 2003 study by Anna University’s Institute for Ocean Management reported a maximum erosion of 40.60 m north of Kattupalli kuppam and a minimum of 11.13 m north of Kalanji village between 1999 and 2001. That is an erosion rate of between 5.6 and 20.3 m/year. A 2006 study by the Ministry of Earth Sciences establishes that “along north coast of Ennore port, the beachfill area is undergoing severe erosion at a rate of 50m per annum. The study finds: “With the construction of Ennore port, 16 km North of Chennai port, another erosion problem has emerged. If no intervention is planned, threat to ecologically sensitive Pulicat Lake is inevitable.” 

In April, Express reported how multiple ports in Chennai have triggered erosion problems in Sriharikota Island. M Srinivasulu Reddy, Controller in Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar), had confirmed to Express that Sriharikota barrier Island was experiencing a little erosion and requested scientists from Chennai-based National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) to undertake studies. 

A top official of NCCR told Express that initial assessment shows the coastal areas are subjected to erosion due to both natural and anthropogenic activities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen sea erosion Kattupalli
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp