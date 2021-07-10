Directing dissent

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How are dissidents treated in our country?” asks activist, advocate and documentary filmmaker Divya Bharathi, as we discuss her recently flagged Ketto fundraiser, which seeks to raise monetary support for her upcoming projects. The faces of rights activists late Father Stan Swamy, Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadhwaj reel in my mind. I remain quiet.

“We are labelled as conspiracists, ‘crime’ charges are filed on us, we are chased and threatened, and our voices against government policies are stifled. So does that stop us from expressing our dissent? No!” declares the Kakkoos and Orutharum Varela filmmaker. Kakkoos showed the diabolic practice of manual scavenging in its rawest form, delving deep into the inhumane treatment of the workers, the intersectionality of caste marginalisation and gender inequality, while Orutharum…, drew attention to the aftermath of the Ockhi cyclone, which was met with poor crisis management, and the risks of the Sagar Mala project.

Finding platforms

“Verum teaser release pannale case potudrange,” she says, in a satiric tone. In 2017, following the release of Kakkoos, an FIR on Divya was lodged under multiple sections (including IT Act, 2000 offence of cyber terrorism) and the following year, in the aftermath of the release of her second documentary, the activist was again charged under multiple IPC sections. “It was a dark time. That’s the simplest way to put the troubles that followed me and in ways continue to,” she opens up. But the political ideologies that Divya grew up with — of Ambedkar, Periyar and Karl Marx — anchored her. “I never gave up the fight,” she says. As a result and as perhaps, a timely reminder of justice, the cases registered against the documentarian and her creations were quashed in court. Both her documentary films are available on YouTube and accessible to the public and have several lakh views. Yet, Divya’s dissatisfaction is evident.

“I am glad that the films are on a platform that can be accessed. I believe that films on social issues should reach the public to bring about a change. However, I am still in a war of sorts. Though cases have been dismissed, people have their perception of me. Associating myself with studios and production banners remains a task. Finding platforms and getting grants to screen the documentary far and wide too has been a challenge. The films deserve a larger audience, and need to be screened in festivals — not because the art has to be appreciated, but because the social commentary needs to be discussed on a bigger platform for people to notice the voices of those suffering. I am hoping that my previous films and my upcoming projects find that window soon,” shares Divya.

A new route

Her latest project, Chaatla (clap), traces the sufferings of the trans women, especially those engaged in sex work, begging and Karagattam, in the state. “I have many friends from the transgender community and have been a witness to their sufferings. I have always wanted to create a documentary that showcases their lives and acts as a tribute. I wanted it to be my first docu-film. But things never go as planned, do they? After two films, several court cases and a victory, in 2019, I decided to embark on this project. This was a time when the cases of violence on people from the community were on a rise,” she recalls.

From January 2019 to November 2019, Divya was on an exhaustive journey, traversing through 15 districts in Tamil Nadu, finding people from the community, listening to their stories, staying with the families in their Jamaat (cohabitation) system, accompanying transwomen for gender reassignment surgeries, turning into their attendant and eventually a sister. “In Kakkoos, I wanted to show open defecation and manual scavenging, I could. In my next film, I was able to capture apathy and sorrow. But here, how can I show the pain, harassment and abuse trans women endure in horrific ways? I felt I needed a bigger medium to showcase it. I felt a feature film was a necessity. So Chaatla was branching into both — a docu-film and feature film,” says Divya.

Standing in solidarity

In a heartwarming move to show their solidarity with the filmmaker, a group of people from Thoothoor’s fishing community affected by the Ochki cyclone have turned producers for the feature film. “Engalukage neenge oru padam eduthu, ivalo prechane pathurukinge. Idha naange ungalukage pandrom (You made a movie for us, about us and faced many problems. This is our thanksgiving to you), is what they said. It is overwhelming because I have no experience in making a feature film and yet, they have trusted me,” she shares.

The shoot began in December 2019 in Villupuram with over 50 trans women until February 2020. “Traditionally, cishet men have played the role of transwomen in mainstream cinema and I find that problematic. Gender is not a proportion and no one gender can understand the pain of another. So, my film has a full-fledged trans women cast, with about eight people playing the main characters. The film is in its final stages and work to get it certified from the Central Board of Film Certification will start soon,” she informs.

Paucity of funds

However, the production of the documentary film has been halted due to a paucity of reserves. All of Divya’s projects have so far been self-funded, through personal loans and support from friends and well-wishers. “But to tell arresting stories and make impactful films, the work needs to be backed with good technology too, especially in today’s times. So this campaign is to raise funds to restart the post-production work, procure and purchase appropriate computing equipment, camera, recording equipment and other gear,” she shares.

Starting conversations

Divya will soon be working on another documentary film, tracing the lives of traditional folk artistes in the state. “My films have all been shot with equipment with a basic in-built sound recorder. But to shoot such films, good sound recording equipment is a necessity. The funds through this campaign will aid me in procuring good equipment to tell these narratives in a better setting and start conversations,” she shares. Documentaries on the lives of tribal communities, fisherwomen and their role in the Indian economy, and of female pearl fishers-divers are also in the pipeline.

With opposition from the film industry against the Union government’s plans to amend the Cinematograph Act pouring in, Divya too offers her solidarity. “What is happening in terms of the proposed amendments is unconstitutional. It endangers our freedom of expression and democratic dissent. Giving the government the power to order recertification of an already certified film following receipt of complaints will be a big blow,” she asserts.

While the crackdown and raids on dissidents continue to dominate the political landscape of the country, Divya adds, “I hope democracy isn’t subverted. I am even ready to make a documentary on this amendment. At the intersectionality of gender, caste, discrimination and oppression, my films will always have a heart.”

To contribute, visit: https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/help-me-complete-my-onging-documentary-works