Former Madras HC judge R Subbiah assumes new charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former High Court judge R Subbiah has assumed charge as president of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai. Justice Subbiah retired on June 18 after serving at the Madras High Court. Born on June 21, 1959, he enrolled as an advocate on December 14, 1983, and practised for 23 years at the High Court of Madras.

He specialised in constitutional, civil, criminal and service matters, and also worked as a panel advocate for the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion and Development Investment Corporation, Chennai Port Trust, BSNL, Chennai and as the standing counsel for the Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

He worked as special government pleader, Government of Tamil Nadu, and as standing counsel for various government organisations. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on March 24, 2008, and as a permanent judge on November 9, 2009.