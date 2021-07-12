Chennai cop dies of Covid-19, another dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old sub-inspector attached with Flower Bazaar traffic investigation wing died of Covid-19 in Chennai. Police sources said that the deceased officer, Amal Raj, had been undergoing treatment on and off for the last three months.

The infection was first detected on March 28, the sources said, adding that he passed away early Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife and two sons. In a separate incident, the head constable with the south traffic investigation wing died of a heart attack at his house in police quarters near Kilpauk.

The deceased person is Karthikeyan (43) and the incident happened on Saturday night, police sources said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.