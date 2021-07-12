GEM Hospital launches a new hernia centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramaniam, inaugurated GEM Laparoscopic & Robotic Institute for Hernia and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction at GEM Hospital Chennai, which is a comprehensive speciality centre for hernia care.

Congratulating the doctors on opening a speciality care centre for hernia, he said, “Hernia is a most common surgical problem affecting all age groups and most commonly the labourers and agriculture workers.

Laparoscopic repair reduces recurrence, recovery is faster and helps in early return to routine work which is very important to daily labourers for their day today living. I appeal to GEM Hospital to provide guidance and training on new laparoscopic surgical techniques to surgeons in government service. Government of Tamil Nadu will provide Laparoscopic treatment for the public through Comprehensive CM insurance scheme.”

Dr C Palanivelu. founder and chairman, GM Hospitals, explained the occurrence of hernia and the different treatments. “For the first time in India, a comprehensive approach to hernia will be deployed with a hernia specialist, plastic surgeon, anaesthetist, intensivist, pulmonologist and pain specialist at GEM hospital,” he said.

Dr S Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital Chennai spoke of the minimally invasive method while Dr P Senthilnathan, director, GEM Hospital Chennai said that as part of the launch, free hernia camps will be organised regularly in the outskirts of the city to create awareness among people.

For details, contact: 9500200600 or info@geminstitute.in