STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

GEM Hospital launches a new hernia centre

Laparoscopic repair reduces recurrence, recovery is faster and helps in early return to routine work which is very important to daily labourers for their day today living.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

The centre will perform minimally invasive surgeries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramaniam, inaugurated GEM Laparoscopic & Robotic Institute for Hernia and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction at GEM Hospital Chennai, which is a comprehensive speciality centre for hernia care.

Congratulating the doctors on opening a speciality care centre for hernia, he said, “Hernia is a most common surgical problem affecting all age groups and most commonly the labourers and agriculture workers.

Laparoscopic repair reduces recurrence, recovery is faster and helps in early return to routine work which is very important to daily labourers for their day today living. I appeal to GEM Hospital to provide guidance and training on new laparoscopic surgical techniques to surgeons in government service. Government of Tamil Nadu will provide Laparoscopic treatment for the public through Comprehensive CM insurance scheme.” 

Dr C Palanivelu. founder and chairman, GM Hospitals, explained the occurrence of hernia and the different treatments. “For the first time in India, a comprehensive approach to hernia will be deployed with a hernia specialist, plastic surgeon, anaesthetist, intensivist, pulmonologist and pain specialist at GEM hospital,” he said.

Dr S Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital Chennai spoke of the minimally invasive method while Dr P Senthilnathan, director, GEM Hospital Chennai said that as part of the launch, free hernia camps will be organised regularly in the outskirts of the city to create awareness among people. 

For details, contact: 9500200600 or info@geminstitute.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramaniam GEM Hospital hernia centre
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp