STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

16-year-old white tiger dies at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo after prolonged illness

The tiger tested negative for both Covid-19 and Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), which caused havoc in the zoological park recently

Published: 13th July 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

White tiger

White tiger (File photo| EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old white tiger Bheeshma died after a prolonged illness at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo) on Tuesday. The tiger tested negative for both Covid-19 and Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), which caused havoc in the zoological park recently.

Naga Sathish Gidijala, Deputy Director of Vandalur Zoo, told The New Indian Express that the white tiger was under treatment for age-related illnesses for the last three months.

"The tiger was suffering from ulcer and both his hind legs were paralysed. He had also developed an abscess due to restricted movement. The condition deteriorated in the last two days as the tiger did not accept any food. He was found motionless on Tuesday afternoon. The postmortem was conducted and preliminary medical examination revealed that his kidney also failed," sources said.

The zoo has collected additional samples of vital organs, skin etc for conducting a clinical examination, which would reveal the exact cause of death. After being informed about the death of the white tiger, Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj visited the Vandalur Zoo and interacted with managers and veterinarians.

He also checked on the lions that are undergoing Covid-19 treatment. "I spoke to Vandalur Zoo Director Debasis Jana and the treating veterinarians. All the lions are on the road to recovery, which is good news. The zoo has beefed up its Covid prevention measures and regularly sends animal samples for random Covid testing," Niraj told The New Indian Express.

The Vandalur Zoo Deputy Director also said the condition of the lions is far better than a month ago. "Soon, we will send samples for Covid testing," he said. Meanwhile, the official said 50 doses of CDV vaccines have arrived from the Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh. The veterinarians will take a call on when to vaccinate the big cats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandalur Zoo White tiger
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp