STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lid-less sumps pose threat in Perumbakkam

Water storage sumps in Perumbakkam Slum Board tenements are left open without lids, posing the risk of children falling into it while playing in the vicinity.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Residents said that though officials visited the place now and then, the situation has not changed | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water storage sumps in Perumbakkam Slum Board tenements are left open without lids, posing the risk of children falling into it while playing in the vicinity. Express visited the tenements and found water sumps, which are deep enough for a child to drown, left open in most of the blocks.

Many children were seen playing around them. Children also collect water from these sumps that brim with water. A social worker living in the tenements, on condition of anonymity, said that about one-and-a-half years ago, a three-year-old had drowned in one of the sumps. “The child was rescued, but with severe injuries. This is the condition across the tenements.” 

Apart from sumps, stormwater drains along the tenements are also left open without lids. Express also found manholes in the area with their lids broken. Residents said that though officials visit the place now and then, the situation has not changed.

Express had in 2019 reported how open drains pose a risk to children’s lives. While a few drains were immediately closed back then, many remain open. When contacted, TNSCB officials said all the open sumps and drains would be closed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp