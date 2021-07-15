STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

GGHC performs one-of-a-kind surgery on pregnant woman

Mohana from Salem had been experiencing severe back pain and was diagnosed with disc prolapse. She had consulted many orthopedic surgeons, spine surgeons and gynecologists.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), Chennai, becomes the first hospital in the country to use real-time ultrasound guidance to remove a prolapsed disc through an endoscopic spine procedure on a 13-week pregnant woman.

Mohana from Salem had been experiencing severe back pain and was diagnosed with disc prolapse. She had consulted many orthopedic surgeons, spine surgeons and gynecologists. She was told that she could either go ahead with the pregnancy and live with pain or to terminate her pregnancy before her spine surgery as X-ray radiation used during the endoscopic spine surgery is harmful to the foetus. Following her online consultation with Dr Karunakaran she came to Chennai for the endoscopic spine procedure. After initial evaluations, interventional radiologist Dr Mohnish and his team opted for an ultrasound guidance (without X-ray radiation) for her spine procedure.

While all spine surgeries are performed using X-ray guidance and under general anaesthesia, the team of medical experts at GGHC had to work in tandem to tailor-make the medical procedure based on the need of the hour. An endoscopic discectomy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, was performed for removing the prolapsed disc, using an ultrasonic mapping of the affected level (L4-L5) without causing any radiation hazard to the foetus under epidural anaesthesia, thereby not causing any placental exchange of hazardous general anaesthesia drugs. The patient was discharged on the same day.

Dr Karunakaran, director, Institute of Spine Sciences, GGHC, said, “As a team, we were able to achieve complete pain relief without causing any harm to the mother or foetus with absolutely zero x-ray radiation risk. While all her previously consulted doctors informed her that terminating her pregnancy is the only way to relieve her off her pain, here at the Advanced Endoscopic Spine Centre at GGHC, we were able to both relieve her pain and continue her pregnancy.”

Dr Mohnish, added, “Interventional radiology procedures are minimally invasive where we choose the right modality like ultrasound or fluoroscopic X-rays to do a procedure. In this case, we had to replace X-rays with ultrasound and support our spine department. This new technique will help many pregnant mothers to undergo the procedure without causing any harm to the foetus.” 

The surgery
An endoscopic discectomy was performed for removing the prolapsed disc, using an ultrasonic mapping of the affected level

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp