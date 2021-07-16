STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Durai Murugan, leaders leave for Delhi

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan and leaders of various legislature parties in the State Assembly left for New Delhi in three separate flights on Thursday.

Published: 16th July 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan and leaders of various legislature parties in the State Assembly left for New Delhi in three separate flights on Thursday. Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar is leaving to the national capital on Friday morning.  

The legislature party delegation, led by Durai Murugan, is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, at 11.30 am and hand over the resolutions adopted at the all-party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 12.

The delegation will urge the Union minister to not permit the construction of the new dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu as it would affect the farmers of Tamil Nadu and quote that the proposal of Karnataka is against the verdicts of the Cauvery Tribunal as well as the Supreme Court.  

At Chennai airport, MDMK general secretary Vaiko charged that the BJP-led Union government has been betraying Tamil Nadu on all key issues - NEET, New Education Policy, Mekedatu dam, etc. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said “Though we have less hopes on the Union government, as it is functioning in a partial manner,  we have still put forth our demand. If they act in an unfair manner, we can take further steps. At any cost, we will not give up TN’s rights over Cauvery water.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durai Murugan DMK
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp