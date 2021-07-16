Durai Murugan, leaders leave for Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan and leaders of various legislature parties in the State Assembly left for New Delhi in three separate flights on Thursday. Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar is leaving to the national capital on Friday morning.

The legislature party delegation, led by Durai Murugan, is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, at 11.30 am and hand over the resolutions adopted at the all-party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 12.

The delegation will urge the Union minister to not permit the construction of the new dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu as it would affect the farmers of Tamil Nadu and quote that the proposal of Karnataka is against the verdicts of the Cauvery Tribunal as well as the Supreme Court.

At Chennai airport, MDMK general secretary Vaiko charged that the BJP-led Union government has been betraying Tamil Nadu on all key issues - NEET, New Education Policy, Mekedatu dam, etc. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said “Though we have less hopes on the Union government, as it is functioning in a partial manner, we have still put forth our demand. If they act in an unfair manner, we can take further steps. At any cost, we will not give up TN’s rights over Cauvery water.”