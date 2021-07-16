Madras HC suggests special team for upkeep of Marina Beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday suggested that the State government consider appointing a “dedicated team” headed by an IAS officer and comprising environmental experts, for the upkeep of Marina Beach. It also observed that the beach is not properly maintained and is often littered.

The court made these observations while hearing a batch of pleas moved by vendors regarding the Chennai Corporation’s allotment of shops on the beach. A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and TV Thamilselvi issued a set of questions on the amenities on the beach, and directed the State and the Greater Chennai Corporation to file a report on the amount of garbage generated on the beach every day and the steps taken to remove it.

The court also asked for details on the number of toilets and mobile toilets available for visitors on the beach. The judges, in their interim order, further asked why an exclusive fish market should not be constructed near the loop road to prevent fish vendors and the public from encroaching upon the road.

The court also asked for details on the revenue generated from the beach and the amount spent on maintaining it. The report should contain the details of the measures taken to maintain the beach, the court added. “Why not the government appoint a dedicated team headed by an IAS officer, consisting of officials from the corporation, PWD, Police department, local councillor, environmentalist, social worker, representative of traders etc., to look after cleanliness and maintenance of Marina Beach as it is the main tourist spot of the State?” the bench asked, and told the authorities to file the report by July 22.