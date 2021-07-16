Protect Tamils from riots in South Africa: PMK to Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Union government to take steps to protect the Tamils in South Africa, where they are being targeted in the ongoing riots.

In a press statement, Anbumani expressed shock over the sufferings of Tamils in South Africa who are being targeted and their belongings are destroyed in the ongoing clash in that country following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

He further urged the Union government to send a special envoy on behalf of our country to urge South Africa to bring the riots under control, which are being targeted at Indians, including Tamils. It may be recalled that a total of 72 persons have died in the ongoing riots during the last six days.

CM grants solatium to kin of two drowned girls

Chennai: Expressing deep grief over the death of M Keerthi (9) and R Kalpana (11) from Chenganavaram village in Ranipet district, as they slipped into a pond and drowned, CM MK Stalin, granted a solatium of `5 lakh each to the bereaved families.