Truck carrying chemical hits median

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic was disturbed on Thiru Vi Ka bridge on Thursday morning as a truck carrying chemical products hit a median. According to police, the accident happened around 1.30 am. The truck was travelling from Puducherry, carrying a chemical used for manufacturing soaps.

“When the vehicle reached Durgabai Deshmukh Road, driver Ramlal from Haryana lost control and the vehicle hit the median near the bus stand at Shivaji Memorial and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries and was rushed to the Royapettah GH,” said a police officer.

Police personnel immediately reached the spot and called the Fire and Rescue Services for assistance. They said that a crane was used to remove the truck and the spillage on the road was cleared with the help of conservancy workers by 10.30 am.