Consumer court vacancies to be filled soon 

The bench also noted that recently the former judge of the court R Subbiah was appointed as the President of State consumer redressal commission.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, has decided to fill up all vacancies in consumer courts over the next four months. The court said that the president and the two members will be interviewed and appointed after following due procedures.

The plea moved by G Alex Benziger, an advocate, said that out of 30 District Forums, 25 are functioning without permanent president and 19 are without permanent members and hence cases are being adjourned. It is necessary to fill up the vacancy for the speedy justice of consumer litigants, otherwise the object of the act will be defeated, and the purpose for making such establishments will be nugatory.

The first bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitting the plea observed that all the vacancies in the consumer court will be filled in the next few months. The bench also noted that recently the former judge of the court R Subbiah was appointed as the President of State consumer redressal commission.

The bench in its orders said, “In view of the State Assembly elections, appropriate steps could not be taken to fill up vacancies in the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission and the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions.” “It is hoped that now that the elections are over, all vacancies will be filled up in accordance with law within the next eight weeks,” it added. The court adjourned the plea by 10 weeks for the entire vacancies to be filled up.

