Exams will be conducted in offline mode too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has decided to conduct all its semester examination for 2020-21 in offline mode also, said the university in a statement. Earlier, in view of the prevailing Covid- 19 situation, the university had announced to conduct all semester examinations through online mode from July 19.

However, some students were willing to write the paper in offline mode. Taking note of it, the university has taken such a decision. The university has said in its statement, that candidates who have already registered for online semester examinations may take their online examinations as per schedule.

If any of the registered candidates not willing to appear in the online examinations due to various reasons, candidate is permitted to write their examinations through offline mode, as and when the university schedules the examinations, after normalcy returns. Such candidates will not have to pay any additional fee to appear in the offline examinations as and when conducted.