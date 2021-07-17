Programme introduced by Great Lakes Institute for young entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator (AGBI) established by Great Lakes Institute of Management, on Friday launched a one-of-its-kind ‘B-Plan for You’ programme for young and aspiring entrepreneurs, including their alumni, and current students.

AGBI’s ‘B-Plan for You’ is supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. The programme will prepare and assist participants in developing a unique enterprise based on Design Thinking, Lean Start-up and Agile methodologies.

The programme’s goal is to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to leverage emerging technologies like Augmented / Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Algorithmic Analytics, and Block Chain to drive platform-revolution and inclusive businesses. The objective of the ‘B-Plan for You’ program is to give participants the core knowledge and hands-on experience they need to become intrapreneurs.

Bala V Balachandran, founder, chairman and dean (Emeritus), Great Lakes and Director - AGBI said, “Entrepreneurship education has been proven to aid the economic prosperity. Through the launch of ‘B-Plan for You’, the AGBI team looks forward to equipping people with intrapreneurship skils.” It will start from August 9 and will have 120 participants.