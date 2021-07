Power shutdown in Chennai on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday (July 19). Supply will be restored earlier if the work is completed in advance, said Tangedco in a statement.

In the Egmore area, power supply will be disrupted in parts of Sydenhams Road, PT Mudhali Street, Noval Hospital Road, Part of Perambur Barracks Road, Vepery High Road, General Collins Road, Kuravan Kulam, Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periya Thambi Street, PK Mudhali Street, parts of Hunters Road, Arani Muthu Street, Manikkam Street, and Kesavan Pillai Park Housing Board area, among others.

In KK Nagar, the affected areas will be: 19th Avenue, PV Rajamannar salai, Pugazhendhi St, Subramani St, Gokulam Towers, Andavar Nagar, Central Avenue, SBI Colony, Kanagathara Nagar, Kannagi St, Indra Nagar, Gangaiamman Koil St, Sai Nagar Annexe, Dasarathapuram 1st St, and surrounding areas.

ALSO WATCH | North Korea's grave food crisis