Chennai Air Customs foil bid to smuggle drugs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough, Chennai Air Customs intercepted a postal parcel from Spain at Foreign Post Office and seized ecstasy tablets, LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) stamps, and cannabis worth Rs 58.5 lakh. Two persons were apprehended. Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary said that on opening the parcel, a cardboard box was found containing a greeting card and two silver plastic pouches.

On cutting opening the pouches, pink colour tablets with skull shape on one side, suspected to be MDMA, were found. A total of 994 “Pink Punisher” MDMA or Ecstasy tablets worth Rs 50 lakh were recovered. On opening the greeting card, one white plastic packet was found in which LSD stamps were concealed.

A total of 249 LSD stamps valued at Rs 6 lakh were recovered. The parcel was addressed to a person residing at JMJ Motherland, a locality near Auroville in Puducherry. Searches were carried out by a team of Chennai Air Customs and Cuddalore Customs officers and two persons were apprehended.

During the search of the house, two packets of Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) cannabis were found. On questioning, they said that they had procured the ganja from AP. Ganja weighing 5.5 kg valued at Rs 2.5 lakh was recovered and seized.

Rubakmanikandan (29) of Tirunelveli, a freelance mural artist, and one Loy Viegus (28), who works in a chicken farm, were arrested for their role in smuggling.