TN Class 12 results to be out today; Call 14417 for help, counselling

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 8.5 lakh Class XII students in the State are set to get their results on Monday. Parents and students can call the Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s helpline - 14417 - if they are anxious about the results or require counselling.

According to the State government, exam results from Classes X, XI, and XII would be factored in for evaluation. The evaluation formula says that 50 per cent weightage will be given to Class X marks, 20 per cent to Class XI marks, and 30 per cent to Class 12 marks.

But, many students who had missed a few school tests to prepare for NEET and JEE said they would be at a disadvantage. “Usually NEET and JEE take more than one attempt to crack. Those who are attempting to clear them do not attend all revision tests at school but instead keep preparing for the exams,” said Radha Rukmini, a Class XII teacher.

The marks are being calculated in such a way that 20 per cent weightage is given for the practical exams that students completed earlier this year and 10 per cent for the internal exams conducted by the school.

Also, parents said that ensuring the credibility of school level-test scores will be a challenge. “Some schools could inflate their scores at the class-level revision tests and it will create a divide. This will affect their admission to colleges,” said M Renu, one of the parents.

The School Education Department said that students who are not satisfied with the results would be given the option to attend the board exams, which will be held once normalcy returns. The marks scored in that exam would be treated as final.

The results will be announced at 11 am on Monday. Students can enter their registration number and date of birth to find out the results on any of the four websites – www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dg1.tn.nic.in, www.dg2.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in.