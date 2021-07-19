PWD minister inspects major flyover works, sets deadlines for contractors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister EV Velu on Sunday inspected the ongoing works for the Velachery and Medavakkam flyovers and told highways officials and contractors to complete both by December 31 this year.

The Velachery double-decker flyover is being constructed at a cost of Rs 108 crore and will have two levels linking Taramani-Velachery bypass road. Works for the Velachery-Tambaram lane of the three-lane Medavakkam flyover are over; the remaining works would be completed by the end of this year, according to the State government .

The minister also inspected the 980-metre-long Koyambedu four-lane flyover, being constructed at a cost of Rs 93.50 crore. The flyover, which will decongest traffic to the mofussil bus terminus and help vehicles avoid two signals at CMBT and Kaliamman Koil Street junction, is likely to be completed by August 31 this year. The flyover should have been completed by December last, but heavy rains in December and January put a brake on the works.

The minister also reviewed the works for the Tambaram footover bridge and the Chromepet subway and instructed officials to complete both by October 31 this year and March 31, 2022, respectively.