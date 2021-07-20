Chennai Corporation to revive pharmacy set up by then mayor Stalin in 2001

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is set to restore a pharmacy in Royapuram, which was established in 2001, and used to offer medicines for free.

The pharmacy, which was set up during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s term as the city’s Mayor, has been lying in neglect since the last decade. The Corporation’s decision now comes after Royapuram MLA Murthy R Idream had appealed to the body to revive the pharmacy.

Earlier, visuals of the pharmacy showed that it was in a neglected state gathering a lot of dust, dirty walls and medicine bottles lying scattered on the floor.

On Monday, Corporation officials inspected the pharmacy. “We will restore it in the coming months, so that people may benefit from it,” said an official. The official said that most people living in the area were from the working class and the pharmacy would benefit them.