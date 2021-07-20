STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 12 results: Many toppers unsatisfied with scores

A Class 12 student, V Sridevi, who scored 547 marks out of 600 marks, said, “I would have scored at least 30 marks more than what I have scored now had I written the board exam.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:41 AM

Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School students checking results | R Satish Babu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the announcement of Class 12 results, numerous top performers have expressed dissatisfaction with the marks awarded to them as per new evaluation criteria. Many seek to write the optional exam to improve their scores.

A Class 12 student, V Sridevi, who scored 547 marks out of 600 marks, said, “I would have scored at least 30 marks more than what I have scored now had I written the board exam. I did not attend a lot of revision tests since I was preparing for the final exam. Last year, I fell sick and could not write my Class 11 exams properly. These 30 marks could be the deciding factor to get a seat in a college.”

Apart from the top performers, students who studied in CBSE till Class 10 and then switched to State Board for their higher education also complained of low marks. “CBSE does not give marks as liberally as the State Board. When the competition is with other CBSE students, it is acceptable.

But, for students who switched, there is a huge mark difference, especially because Class 10 marks were given the most weightage,” said P Bhargavi, another student. According to the evaluation criteria, the maximum weightage of 50 per cent is given for Class 10 marks, 20 per cent for Class 11 marks, and 30 per cent for Class 12 marks. 

“We usually get at least 20-30 centums in the school. However, owing to the new evaluation criteria, not even a single student scored 100 per cent or 600 marks,” said Rajan, principal, Children’s Paradise Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Students, particularly, have been panicking after Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, announced on Monday that college admissions will begin from July 26. They are worried if such a short duration is enough to write an optional test and get results, to apply for colleges.

100 per cent success rate
While in 2021, the Class 12 pass percentage is 100, it was 92.3 per cent in 2020, 91.3 per cent in 2019, and 91.1 per cent in the year 2018

Class 12 results
