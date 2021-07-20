Fishermen besiege Ennore SEZ coal conveyor project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of fishermen from Kattukuppam besieged the under-construction Ennore SEZ thermal power plant coal conveyor project, which is allegedly being built encroaching a tidal channel of Kosasthalaiyar river, forcing the Tiruvallur district administration to intervene and direct TANGEDCO to suspend works temporarily.

About 250 fishermen, including children and women, in 60-70 boats stormed the construction site at 10 am and set up tents protesting and raising slogans against the project. Ponneri Tahsildar R Manikandan rushed to the spot and held discussions with the protesting fishermen, who said their agitation would continue until the work was stopped and the encroached waterbody is restored to its original form. RL Srinivasan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam, said TANGEDCO changed approved alignment of the conveyor belt and is undertaking civil work that has encroached into the river and destroyed mangroves.