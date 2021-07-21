New effluent treatment plant for Ambattur Industrial Estate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Common Effluent Treatment Plant for more than 100 industries in the Ambattur Industrial Estate is going to be set up to reduce pollution besides treating the industrial effluent and ensuring fresh water to the industries.

This comes after Gradiant India Limited, a subsidiary of Boston-based Gradiant Corporation, signed a contract to develop and install a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for the industrial cluster represented by AIEMA (Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturer’s Association) and Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CAAIIUC).

Ravichandran Selvaraj, MD, Gradiant India told Express that the plant would treat one lakh litres of waste water per day and of which 80 to 90 per cent will be turned to fresh water. AIEMA is the representative body of industries in Ambattur Industrial Estate comprising over 2,000 micro, small and medium units. CAAIIUC is a special purpose vehicle company formed by AIEMA under the industrial infrastructure upgradation scheme for the industry clusters around Chennai.

Wanting to set up an effluent treatment plant for the processing units, AIEMA has chosen Gradiant to develop the CETP up to zero liquid discharge for trade effluents generated. The facility will be owned, operated and maintained by Gradiant India for 15 years. The firm’s unique pay per feed business model also reduces capital exposure of the industries.