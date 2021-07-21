STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman constable groped by drunk trio

A woman constable was allegedly groped by three men, including another constable, at Aminjikarai, early on Tuesday.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman constable was allegedly groped by three men, including another constable, at Aminjikarai, early on Tuesday. According to sources, the incident happened on the Poonamallee High Road near Anna Arch when the victim was out to collect her food, ordered from an eatery.

“Three men, who appeared drunk, allegedly asked her for directions to the nearby toilet and when she said she did not know, the trio reportedly raised their voice at her,” said a police source. When she told them she was a police personnel, the accused ignored and groped her before fleeing. One of them told the victim that he, too, was a police personnel attached to the Aminjikarai police station. The police are combing the CCTV footage to identify suspects. 

