Beyond spirituality & stereotypes

CHENNAI: Wet floors adorned with rangoli, intricate inscriptions etched on walls and pillars, priests chanting mantras, bells chiming, the fragrance of incense stick and camphor wafting through the air, and devotees engrossed in prayers. This seems like a scene right out of a temple, doesn’t it? But for artist Madhav Subrahmanyam, it is a reminder of his workspace where he’s been immersing himself in the creative process of sketching for the last few years.

A scroll down Madhav’s year-old Instagram page, Chitrasabha, walks us through his curiosity in Indian mythology and temple architecture that manifests as deities and figurines in his artworks. “I’ve always been inclined to art. I grew up listening to stories on religious significance narrated by my mother. My hometown, Rajahmundry, has earned its reputation as the powerhouse of culture in Andhra Pradesh. It was only natural that having spent my formative years in one of the oldest Indian cities allowed me to visit many historic temples and scenic spots. This is how I developed a liking for the subject,” says the techie, for whom work is worship.

“During my initial days in Chennai, when I felt homesick, I would visit the age-old temples in Mylapore and Triplicane. I would look forward to the Margazhi festival to go sabha-hopping; those were the best days of my life. Besides local temples, I’ve extensively travelled around Kumbakonam, Kanyakumari, Srirangam, Tanjore temple and palace, and Madurai,” he shares.

Such is his love for temples that his Instagram page Chitrasabha is named after a temple, in Courtallam, with the same name, where a painting of Lord Nataraja is worshipped. This temple, he tells us, also houses rich artworks depicting mythological stories instead of idols.

With such fervour for his passion, it’s not too difficult to keep himself engaged, especially when the Indian calendar year is filled with festivals, giving him plenty of opportunities to work on different series. Some of his cherished works are Navadurga series, Tirumala Brahmotsavam series, Thirupavai and Thiruvambai series and Inktober. “I post the artwork along with a description of either the deity or temple to educate readers. I’ve been taking up commissioned artworks for people. What more do I want than my painting finding a place in their puja rooms? I’m currently working on capturing micro-expressions in my art,” says Madhav, whose painting of Lord Shiva on vilvam leaf and 2021 calendar, depicting gods and goddesses, garnered accolades among his followers.

Alongside sketching, his newfound liking for sculpting is evident in his latest works. The conch of Lord Vishnu, Sudarshana Chakra, Lord Hanuman, goddess Aandal, philosopher Adi Shankaracharya, saint Tyagaraja...name it and you will find them in his extensive collection of chiselled works. He doesn’t plan on taking orders for sculptures just yet, as he’s still mastering the art. As an extension of his existing projects, Madhav will be working on different series on Ramayana, Panchatantra and Mahabharata. He also plans on conducting virtual drawing classes for kids on the Balakanda portion of Ramayana.

But what Madhav hopes to achieve through his work is the debunking of myths about men and spirituality. “I’m used to hearing people call me spiritual after seeing my artworks. Seeing my series on Perumal for Ekadasi, someone asked if I was a Vaishnavite. They refuse to see the paintings of other gods on my page. I’m not preachy nor do I have favourites. My work is merely out of passion and the love I have for religious values. It’s a myth to say that men don’t visit temples. There are youngsters like me who take a liking towards these rituals and cultural affairs. I’d be happy if people appreciated the artwork and not perpetuated gender stereotypes,” asserts Madhav. May the ink never dry for Madhav and his tribe!

For details, visit @madhavchitra; @chitra_sabha, or call: 9042589845