Remove names of dead from electoral roles: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested removal of deceased persons’ names from the electoral rolls, to the Election Commission of India (ECI). “It is for the Parliament to consider such a measure, or for the ECI to consider how best to prepare the electoral rolls in a manner that ensures its sanctity,” the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation while disposing of a writ petition from one N Shylappa Kalyan. The petitioner sought quashing of the final voter list released by the Tamil Nadu government on January 20 this year, and a direction to the government to update the list by removing double entries and names of deceased persons. “Aadhaar details of the deceased should be entered in death certificates, so that the ECI may verify death claims,” he added.

The first bench said that it is for the Parliament to consider such a measure or for the ECI to consider how best to prepare the electoral rolls. “There is no doubt that the petitioner’s suggestions will be considered,” the bench said and disposed of the petition after granting liberty to ECI to choose the best procedure for maintaining sanctity of the electoral rolls.