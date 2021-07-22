Toward a fresh future

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not often that you get to see your leafy greens, herbs and microgreens grown on-site by hydroponic farming while shopping inside a mall. This novel concept comes to Chennai, courtesy Freshlings, with its first retail offering at the Express Avenue mall.

Following the success of their plant-based subscription boxes, the 900-sq-ft-store, which had a soft launch last week, will offer its patrons a touch-and-feel experience of the green goodness before they handpick them. While they’re yet to stock up the entire list of farm-fresh vegetables and fruits, there’s enough for you to whip up a three-course meal from what’s currently available at the store, assures Sriram Gopal, founder of Freshlings.

“We’ve believed in ‘Clean food for all’ since 2014. While we’ve been witnessing a gradual change in the mindset of people, the interest in eating healthy and clean hit an all-time high after the pandemic. We’re grateful to the EA mall for being able to kickstart this pioneering facility. We’re hoping the on-site set-up will trigger the curiosity of more people to give this a shot,” he says.

A green catalyst

The store has an entire section of microgreens, romaine lettuce, kale and amaranthus, neatly boxed and stacked. Sitting next to them are candy peppers, mini cucumbers and carrots, zucchini, Chinese cabbage, galangal, berries, dragon fruit, and select staples. “Fresh produce is replenished based on demand. Our quality control manager ensures nothing beyond its shelf life is stacked on the cold shelves. In case of minor damage, the product will be kept under our ‘Ugly section’ that’s yet to be launched. This is just to say that those in that section are not any less but will be made available to customers at a discounted price to ensure zero wastage,” he says.

Along with their in-house greens, Freshlings works to curate more seasonal and perennial produce from farmers and organisations that adhere to standards of sustainable food production and Global Agricultural Practices’ standards. “We’re also looking for ways in which nutrition can be made fun for kids and encourage them to make healthy choices. There will be a kids-approved section that will be filled with their favourites. We will also be sensitising kids and motivating them to engage in farming. There’s a dedicated Grow and Bloom section for kids and urban dwellers to adopt the farming lifestyle with grow kits, seeds, herbs and tools to get started on the gardening journey,” shares Sriram.

Walking us through hydroponic farming that’s now being explored by more families — especially during the lockdown — Sriram says that plants grown in this farm don’t have pesticides and use only 20 per cent of the water it would normally take to grow the same quantities. “These recirculated water systems help irrigate the produce and can prioritise food grown for taste, colour, and nutritional value rather than shelf life or its ability to sustain mass production. Greenhouse and indoor growing also means that everything happens under the watchful eyes of the farmer. One doesn’t have to worry about the hygiene factor either because your plants grow in a controlled setting, away from any kind of pollutant or toxic substance. It’s a completely safe method,” he notes.

Clean and conscious

Besides being a catalyst in bringing a lifestyle change in Chennaiites and promoting conscious eating, Sriram is optimistic about solving inefficiencies in the supply chain and also providing a feasible solution to farmers. “Our seven years of research in this field is aimed at imparting knowledge to farmers on utilising technology optimally. If a machine that’s cheaper than your mobile phone can do the trick of farming then what can be better than that? We call this appliance agriculture and have developed our proprietary operating system that can take care of end-to-end production of 30 crops. The next step is to incorporate regional languages so the machine can command the farmer and handhold him through the process. It will monitor everything from water levels, temperature, humidity until harvest. We recently set up a fully automated facility in Singapore. It will take a long time here but we are in talks with like-minded people,” he elaborates.

After crossing the initial hurdles of getting their customers to try their products, Sriram says that they are all about working relentlessly towards the larger picture. “Sustainable food production and responsible consumerism must work in tandem to create a value-conscious lifestyle. Often premium product chains eliminate Chennai from their expansion plans because they think people here are not quality conscious and price-sensitive. We are challenging the notion by starting here. To us, being a cult brand is more important than chasing numbers. This is just the beginning and we hope to impart knowledge to as many as possible,” he says.

The shop will officially be launched shortly. Freshlings has also tied up with delivery partners to cater to its patrons living across the city. Until then, you can keep track of their daily updates on their official Instagram page @thefreshlings or visit www.thefreshlings.com