Boost for Chennai transport: MTC adds over 17 buses in 12 routes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation recently resumed and introduced over 17 buses in 12 routes in Porur, Nanganallur and suburban areas of the city. The buses were recently flagged off by Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan in presence of Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan.

Services on old routes, that had been stopped since last year, were resumed. The routes are 52K (Nanganallur-Broadway), 70N (Nanganallur-CMBT), M18C (Kilkattalai-T Nagar), 166 (Iyyapanthangal-Tambaram), 88C (Thandalam-Broadway), 188C (Kundrathur-Broadway) and 566 (Kundrathur-Thiruporur).

The newly introduced routes are 576 (Mount Metro-T Nagar), S40 (KavulBazar Indra Nagar-Pallavaram), S 165 ( Kovur EB-Pallavaram), S166 (Porur-Manimedu) and 188A (Kundrathur-T Nagar), said a statement from MTC.

Speaking to reporters, Kannappan said about 1.42 crore women travelled in women special ordinary buses between July 12 and 17 without paying ticket fare. “About 60 per cent of women travelled in ordinary services as against the projection of 40 per cent a day. As many as 1.1 lakh persons with disabilities and 17,500 transpersons also availed free travel.”