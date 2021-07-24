Centre offering legal, psychological counselling launched for women and child victims at Vepery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police and the Social Welfare Department have launched a counselling centre for women and child victims, at the City police Commissioner office in Vepery.

The centre, named Nirbhaya Specialised Counselling and Support Centre for Women, was set up under

the Safe City Project aimed at women safety at public places, using Nirbhaya Funds.

It was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department Shambhu Kallolikar.

Under the Safe City Project, the Union and State Governments have allotted funds at the ratio of 60:40.

Three specialised counsellors for social counselling, legal counselling and child psychological counselling, and a receptionist were recruited through the Social Welfare Board.

Meanwhile, the City Police Commissioner told mediapersons that a strategy has been formulated to deal with rowdy elements in the city.

“We plan to take direct action against rowdy elements. We are creating criminal lists with details of the last 10 years. Since some of them have reformed now, we will reclassify them, and action will be taken against the active criminals,” he added.

Assistance

Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department Shambhu Kallolikar said the centre will handle complaints regarding domestic violence, abuse and dowry harassment and will render counselling and medical assistance