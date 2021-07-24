STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man jumps into Cooum river in suicide attempt, rescued by police

A 31-year-old man who jumped from the Napier Bridge to end his life due to chronic illness was rescued by a police team from the Anna Square police station after an hour-long battle. 

Published: 24th July 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man who jumped from the Napier Bridge to end his life due to chronic illness was rescued by a police team from the Anna Square police station after an hour-long battle. 

The victim was identified as S Kamalakannan. A person who saw the man climbing over the parapet wall of the Napier Bridge and jumping into the Cooum River, rushed to the police outpost and informed the police about the incident.

The man was trapped in the sludge which slowly sucked him in, police said. However, the police team of SI Thilagavathi and constables Sakthi Ganesh and Saminathan rushed to the spot. “They dropped a rope and asked him to hold on to it tightly. The personnel later pulled him out of the river. While fire and rescue personnel were busy fighting the fire at Anna Salai, the help of the personnel saved the man,” said MS Baskar, Assistant commissioner of Police, Triplicane.

The personnel gave him directions through a temporary public addressing system and the police asked him to tie the rope around his waist and he did so, police said.

Meanwhile, the police team alerted the ambulance and para-medical staff performed first-aid to the rescued man before taking him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. The police team informed the family members of Kamalakannan, a resident of Thambu Chetty Lane in Royapuram. 

During inquiries, Kamalakannan told police that he has been suffering from chronic stomach pain and he had decided to end his life as he failed to cope with the illness. Further investigations are on. 

what transpired at the napier bridge?
A person who saw the man climbing over the parapet wall of the Napier Bridge and jumping into the Cooum River, rushed to the police outpost and informed the police about the incident. The man was trapped in the sludge which slowly sucked him in, police said. He was later taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cooum river suicide
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp